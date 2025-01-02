Mexican Households Receive Record-Breaking Remittances Of $59.5 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Mexico reports a historic influx of remittances to Mexican households. Workers abroad sent $59.5 billion to their families in the first eleven months of 2023. This unprecedented flow of "migradollars" benefits 12.3% of Mexican adults.



November alone saw 4.9 million families receive $5.4 billion in remittances. This amount marks a 10.6% increase from the same month last year. However, it shows a slight moderation compared to October's $5.7 billion inflow.



The peso's against the dollar has boosted remittance values. Alberto Ramos, Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs, points out this factor. The peso weakened by 14.1% against the dollar during the reported period.



Dilip Ratha, lead economist on migration and remittances at the World Ban , explains the dynamics. Remittance senders increase their efforts to offset the impact of a strong local currency. They also aim to counter inflation's effects on their families back home.



Exchange rates significantly influence remittance patterns. As the peso weakens, each dollar buys less in Mexico than a year ago. Consequently, remittance senders strive to send more dollars to alleviate this effect.





Record-Breaking Remittances to Mexico

The Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (CEMLA) provides additional context. One in eight Mexican adults now receives remittances. This figure includes an unidentified number of migrants in transit through Mexico.



These remittances play a crucial role in Mexico's economy. They provide a lifeline for millions of families. The record-breaking figures underscore the strong ties between Mexican workers abroad and their homeland.



The trend reflects the resilience of Mexican workers in foreign labor markets. It also highlights the importance of remittances as a stable source of foreign exchange. This influx supports household consumption and contributes to economic stability in Mexico.



As global economic conditions evolve, remittanc flows to Mexico may continue to fluctuate. However, their significance in supporting Mexican households remains undeniable. The record-breaking figures of 2023 set a new benchmark for future years.

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109050557