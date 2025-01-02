For The Second Year In A Row, Excel Dryer Recognized For Workplace Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High ratings from the Excel Dryer team leads to Great Place to Work certification.

Hand dryer leader celebrates Great Place to Work® Certification

- Teresa Soares, Excel Dryer Office Manager/Human Resources at Excel Dryer LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excel Dryer is once again honored to be Great Place to Work CertifiedTM . For a second year straight, its own employees gave the company high ratings, recognizing Excel for making workers feel valued and engaged.“It means so much to us that the people who work here are happy and thriving,” said Teresa Soares, Office Manager/Human Resources at Excel Dryer.“We know that the groundbreaking innovation we're known for can only happen when employees feel fulfilled and comfortable letting creative ideas flow freely.”The Great Place To Work® survey is conducted by the global authority on workplace culture, and measures the level of trust employees have in an organization with the goal of providing the best work environment possible and identifying outstanding experiences.“We see it clearly in the data: When people feel cared for, their full potential is unleashed, and even the smallest group of committed and empowered individuals becomes an unstoppable force,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.“When leaders genuinely care for their people, and we mean all their people, it transforms a company.”Excel Dryer consistently prioritizes workplace wellness, offering exemplary benefits and recently renovating its headquarters with specialized lighting and architectural design aimed at improving people's physical and mental health.“Great Place to Work helps companies create an overwhelmingly positive employee experience, which is what we strive to do at Excel Dryer,” said Soares.“We're in the business of making products that keep people healthy, so we want to make sure that philosophy runs deep within our own workplace as well.”According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified-great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer has been manufacturing and developing hygienic hand drying solutions that are cost effective and sustainable for more than 50 years. The family-owned and -operated company revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATOR® Hand Dryer that set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. Excel Dryer prides itself on offering the best customer service and making touchless, economical and renewable products people can depend on. Available for distribution worldwide, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives who work with distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.About Great Place to Work CertificationTMGreat Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee's report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.###

Christina Hager

Market Mentors

+1 314-787-1133

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.