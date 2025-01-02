Prashant Kishor Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike In Support Of BPSC Candidates

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 2 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor and several Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates on Thursday sat on a hunger strike unto death near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Maidan here.

The are highlighting their dissatisfaction with the examination process of the BPSC.

The hunger strike was led by Kishor sitting on the hunger strike in severe cold to demand justice.

BPSC candidates seek a thorough inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the examination process.

"We have demanded a fair re-examination of the 70th combined preliminary examination to ensure justice for all candidates. Hence, I sat on an indefinite hunger strike to support them," Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor along with other BPSC candidates and supporters are sitting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

They are shouting slogans raised against the Bihar government and the BPSC.

The tension between BPSC candidates and the administration escalated on December 29, the students were met with cane charges and water cannons as they marched toward the Chief Minister's residence under Kishor's leadership.

Several students were injured in the clashes.

The controversy began on December 13, when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre boycotted the BPSC preliminary test due to delayed question papers.

Videos of mobile phone use and lack of security during the test further fuelled the protests.

BPSC decided to cancel the examination at the Bapu examination centre and reschedule it for December 4, but students demanded cancellation across all centres due to alleged irregularities.

On December 30, a delegation of 10 BPSC aspirants met Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena to discuss their concerns.

After the meeting, the candidates described the discussion as having taken place in a constructive and positive atmosphere.

They reported that the Chief Secretary listened attentively to their grievances and assured them that the government has been actively considering their demands and will make a decision soon.

However, neither the Bihar government nor BPSC addressed the issue of candidates and firms taking the examination on January 4.

Meanwhile, Pappu Yadav, an Independent MP from Purnea, has announced a Rail Chakka Jam (rail blockade) on January 3 to demand the cancellation of the 70th BPSC Preliminary Test (PT).

This protest is aimed at supporting candidates who have raised concerns over the exam's fairness and transparency. Alongside the Rail Chakka Jam, Yadav has also called for the blockade of all national and state highways across Bihar.

"I will personally join the protest in Patna on Friday and I urge the youth of Bihar to actively participate in the movement. This action is in the best interest of the students and to ensure justice for the BPSC candidates," Yadav said.

The 70th BPSC PT has been under scrutiny, with allegations of irregularities and mismanagement.

"Despite we have raised the issue with the Governor, the BPSC has yet to take appropriate action. Instead, the commission is allegedly pressuring students and announced to conduct a re-examination on January 4, limited only to the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna," he added.

Yadav has called for a statewide Rail Chakka Jam and the blockade of all national and state highways on January 3, citing the students' interests.

He also announced to join the candidates at Gardanibagh, Patna, where students have been on a hunger strike and dharna for 16 days. He will arrive at the site at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday to show solidarity and sit on dharna with the candidates.

The protesting students are demanding the cancellation of the entire 70th BPSC PT exam due to widespread allegations of irregularities. They reject the commission's decision to cancel the exam only for the Bapu Examination Centre.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has also openly backed the students, visited Gardanibagh to interact with them, and declared their demands justified.

He also called for the cancellation of the entire examination.

The ongoing protest and hunger strike highlight the growing frustration among BPSC candidates, who allege systemic issues and lack of accountability in the examination process.