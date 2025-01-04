Another 30 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 30 more people, including one child, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova directions yesterday as part of the evacuation measures.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of the strengthening of evacuation measures, 30 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions,” Syniehubov wrote.

According to the Kharkiv regional police, ten of the total number of evacuees are residents of Kupiansk district.

Over 4,700 people remain missing in Kyiv region amid war

As reported, on January 2, seven people, including two children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova as a result of increased evacuation measures.