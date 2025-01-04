Another 30 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borova Directions
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, 30 more people, including one child, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova directions yesterday as part of the evacuation measures.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“As a result of the strengthening of evacuation measures, 30 people (including 1 child) were evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borova directions,” Syniehubov wrote.
According to the Kharkiv regional police, ten of the total number of evacuees are residents of Kupiansk district.
Read also:
Over 4,700 people remain missing in Kyiv region amid war
As reported, on January 2, seven people, including two children, were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borova as a result of increased evacuation measures.
MENAFN04012025000193011044ID1109055133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.