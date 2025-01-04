Drone Kills Russian War Propagandist In Donetsk Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Donetsk--Horlivka highway, a freelance correspondent for the Russian propaganda publication Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed by a drone strike.
This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.
“A freelance correspondent for the Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed in a drone strike in the 'DPR,'” the post says.
According to Russian sources, a correspondent for RIA Novosti and four other media staffers were also injured.
It is specified that this happened during a drone strike on a civilian car on the Donetsk--Horlivka highway.
As reported, a Russian army captain involved in the murder of 59 civilians in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, was blown up in Russia.
