(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the Donetsk--Horlivka highway, a freelance correspondent for the Russian propaganda publication Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed by a drone strike.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

“A freelance correspondent for the Izvestia, Alexander Martemyanov, was killed in a drone strike in the 'DPR,'” the post says.

According to Russian sources, a correspondent for RIA Novosti and four other staffers were also injured.

It is specified that this happened during a drone strike on a civilian car on the Donetsk--Horlivka highway.

As reported, a Russian army captain involved in the murder of 59 civilians in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region, was blown up in Russia.

