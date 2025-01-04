Ukraine Downs 14 Russian Drones Since Day-Start, 14 Veer Off Course
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces shot down 14 Russian drones from 11:00 to 20:00 on Saturday, while 16 decoy UAVs disappeared from radar.
That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.
"Today (from 11:00 on January 4), the enemy attacked us with 30 Shahed-type one-way attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types from the north-eastern direction," the statement says.
As of 20:00, 14 enemy UAVs have been shot down, 16 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar, without negative consequences on the ground.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian UAV in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.
