Two Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture 14 Russian Invaders - Tavria Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two paratroopers from the 79th Tavria Separate Airborne Assault Brigade captured 14 Russian soldiers.

That's according to the Brigade's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"The assault group of the 79th Brigade is approaching one of the Russian positions. Before that, strike drone operators successfully performed against the enemy, and after an intensive and long raid, the invaders are holed up in a tight dugout and don't stick their noses out," the report says.

Thus, two troopers from the 79th Brigade achieve an absolute surprise effect - they throw grenades right at the entrance to the enemy dugout.

attacked seaport of Ust-Luga in Leningrad region - CC

"Terrified occupiers immediately drop their weapons and raise their hands. By that time, as it turned out, there were as many as 14 of them at the position. They chose life, not death - and our paratroopers delivered. In unique footage from night vision drones, we see two of our paratroopers actually convoying captured Russian soldiers in formation. Brilliant and heroic feat," the caption to the video states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, drone operators from the Pomsta Brigade's Phoenix unit operating in the Kupiansk axis destroyed Russian UAV control points, ammunition depots, as well as military hardware and communication systems.