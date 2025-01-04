Third Underground School About To Open In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A third "underground" school, set to host 1,000 children, protecting them from Russia's airstrikes, will soon be launched in Zaporizhzhia.

That's according to Ivan Fedorov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Next is the third safe school for 1,000 children in two shifts. The arrangement of the educational space is currently being completed there," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

The official also posted a short showing what the facility looks like now as its is being finalized.

The administration head recalled that the first such school was opened in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the second one's opening was attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

Earlier it was reported that last year, this year, the construction of 11 such schools kicked off in Zaporizhzhia region, with each costing nearly UAH 110 million.