Four Killed, 32 Injured In Explosion In SW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (NNN-APP) – At least four people were killed and 32 others injured, in an explosion in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province yesterday, local and officials said.

The incident happened in Turbat district of the province, where a convoy was attacked and a bus in it was struck during the assault, officials said, on condition of anonymity.

A senior officer and his family members were in the attack, and shifted to a nearby hospital, local reports said.

The banned Balochistan Liberation claimed the attack, in a post on social media, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the attack.– NNN-APP

