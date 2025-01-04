عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four Killed, 32 Injured In Explosion In SW Pakistan

Four Killed, 32 Injured In Explosion In SW Pakistan


1/4/2025 7:09:36 PM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (NNN-APP) – At least four people were killed and 32 others injured, in an explosion in Pakistan's south-western Balochistan province yesterday, local media and officials said.

The incident happened in Turbat district of the province, where a convoy was attacked and a bus in it was struck during the assault, officials said, on condition of anonymity.

A senior Police officer and his family members were injured in the attack, and shifted to a nearby hospital, local reports said.

The banned Balochistan Liberation army claimed the attack, in a post on social media, while the Pakistani authorities have not confirmed the attack.– NNN-APP

MENAFN04012025000200011047ID1109055131


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search