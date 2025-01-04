Russian Army Casualties In Kursk Region Worth Up To Infantry Battalion In Just Two Days - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says on January 3 and 4, in the area of ​​the village of Makhnovka, Kursk region, the Russian lost up to a battalion worth of North Korean and Russian paratroopers.

This is stated in the President's address to the nation, published on Saturday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Commander-in-Chief (Oleksandr – ed.) Syrskyi reported in detail on our missions at the front. Fierce fighting continues along the entire front line as the situation is the hottest is in the Pokrovsk direction. The invaders continue to spare a huge number of their people in assaults. And I thank each of our units, all of our brigades, who are defending Ukrainian positions, ensuring that the invaders are being destroyed," Zelensky noted.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky also reported on the situation in the Kursk Region.

"In particular, in the battles today and yesterday in the area of ​​just one village, Makhnovka, in Kursk region, the Russian army lost up to a battalion worth of North Korean soldiers and Russian paratroopers. And this is tangible," Zelensky informed.

The president praised professionalism and efficiency of soldiers from the Special Operations Forces and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.

"We must all remember: fighting continues every day, Russia launches terrorist attacks every day. Every day we must support our Army, all of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, remain pro-active in relations with partners not to lose ties and build new ones, as well as increase our own defense production and attract the required defense assistance," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the president, new results are needed every week.

"There will certainly be a lot of diplomacy this year, and Ukraine more than anyone else wants peace. Real diplomacy – the kind we need – can only be based on our strong positions: certainly, our Army, all our people, our state," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 107 combat clashes have been reported on the front since day-start, almost a third of them in the Pokrovsk axis.