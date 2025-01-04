Energy Repair Teams Restore Power Supplies To 16,300 Households In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 3, energy repair crews restored electricity to 16,300 consumers whose homes had been in blackout as a result of hostilities.

This was reported by the of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

“In the past day, energy workers restored power to 16,304 consumers who had been without power due to hostilities,” the report says.

The Ministry recalled that enemy shelling damages substations and power lines, limiting the capacity of the energy system. Thus, repair crews are promptly restoring affected energy infrastructure facilities and stabilizing the system.

The Ministry called on consumers to use electricity rationally, helping reduce the load on the grid.

Meanwhile, the water level in the cooling pond of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant now stands at 14.12 m, which is enough to cover the NPP needs.

As reported, during 2024, NPC Ukrenergo purchased at long-term special auctions auxiliary services of generation facilities with a total capacity of about 600 MW.

