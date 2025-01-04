New Orleans Attack Claims Life Of Royal Nanny's Stepson, King Charles 'Deeply Saddened'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Orleans Attack: King Charles III was said to be "deeply saddened" after said a British relative of his sons' former nanny lost his life in the deadly vehicle attack in New Orleans.

Edward Pettifer, 31, who died in the attack, was the stepson of Prince William and Prince Harry's former nanny Tiggy Pettifer.

"The King was... deeply saddened, and had been in touch with the family to share personal condolences,", the UK's Press Association news agency reported.

Prince William said he and his wife Catherine had also been "shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer".

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack," he wrote in a social media post on X.

Pettifer's half-brother Tom is one of William's godsons and was a page boy at his wedding to Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in 2011.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Pettifer, had longstanding links to the royals. In 1993, Charles employed her as a nanny for William and his younger brother Harry after his separation from their mother, Princess Diana.

"The entire family are devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans. He was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and a friend to so many. We will all miss him terribly," the Pettifer family said in a statement.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said he was "extremely saddened" to learn a British man had been among those killed in the attack.

"We are supporting his family and stand united with the US against terror threats," he wrote on X.

The attack in New Orleans took place in the city's popular French Quarter at around 3.15am local time on New Year's Day. Officials said that one of those killed remains unidentified with the others coming from the US – the youngest aged 18 and the oldest 63. The FBI confirmed an Islamic State flag was found inside the vehicle and explosive devices were discovered nearby. It is believed the suspect acted alone. Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden said the attacker posted a video which indicated he was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group.