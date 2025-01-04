M42's Danat Al Emarat Hospital For Women & Children Achieves Breakthrough In Complex Scoliosis Surgery For Teen Patient

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;December 2024: In a groundbreaking operation that showcases M42's Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children's commitment to delivering world-class, multidisciplinary care, a 14-year-old has successfully undergone a complex scoliosis surgery, reflecting the facility's high international standards and expertise.

Alyah Eisa Qasim Mahmoud Alhosani, a 14-year-old Emirati with brittle bone and neuromuscular scoliosis, has faced a challenging journey since birth. Her rare condition – which causes bones to fracture easily and has a low survival rate – presented unique risks for developing scoliosis and can cause the spine to curve abnormally. Despite her condition, Alyah was able to walk with help before the surgery, though she had experienced multiple fractures, including a recent foot fracture.

With Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children's comprehensive multidisciplinary approach, including specialists from M42' Healthpoint, the team conducted extensive planning in preparation for the complex procedure. Dr. Sandeshkumar Lakkol, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon – Spine at Healthpoint and Danat Al Emarat, led the surgical team along with Dr. Martin Falken Wetterhall, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon – Spine, and supported by Dr. Sadia Ghaffar, Consultant Anesthesiologist from Healthpoint, Dr Jinan Jameel, Consultant Anesthesia, and Abdul Almohamed, Head of Anesthesia from Danat Al Emarat.

The procedure aimed to correct the deformity and improve Alyah's quality of life. Before the surgery, a team including a cardiologist, respiratory physician, anesthetist, and pediatric specialist evaluated Alyah extensively.

Dr. Sandeshkumar Lakkol, said:“In cases as complex as this, it's crucial to have a coordinated effort from a wide range of specialists. The planning process alone took nearly two months to ensure everything was in place, from the right instruments to the necessary surgical expertise.”

The surgery itself was a delicate and challenging operation lasting over six hours, with an additional hour for anesthesia preparation and post-operative recovery. The team employed advanced techniques, including intraoperative neuromonitoring to ensure the safety of the spinal cord and the use of a cell saver device to minimize the need for blood transfusions.

Dr. Lakkol added:“Another challenge was the risk of fractures while positioning Alyah on the operating table, especially since being face-down for six hours can cause multiple fractures. We had to be extremely careful throughout the procedure - from positioning and surgery through to recovery from anesthesia.”

One of the critical decisions made during the surgery was to retain Alyah's mobility by not fixing the spine to the pelvis, a common practice in such surgeries. This decision, made in consultation with the multidisciplinary team, was aimed at preserving her ability to walk post-surgery.

The results of the surgery have been nothing short of remarkable. The day after the operation, Alyah could sit upright, and by the fourth day, she was taking her first steps. This rapid recovery is a testament to the holistic, comprehensive care provided by Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, which includes not only surgery but also post-operative rehabilitation and continuous care.

Alyah's father, who had previously sought international treatment for his daughter, expressed his gratitude, saying:“We found a team here that exceeded our expectations and, therefore, we decided to proceed with the surgery in Abu Dhabi itself. The expertise, care and dedication at Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children is truly on par with global standards.”

Dr Lakkol who trained at the prestigious Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and has extensive experience in pediatric spine surgery, said:“At Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, we are dedicated to advancing our expertise and capabilities, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care.”

Alyah was transferred to the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) for recovery and is now an outpatient, progressing well each day and undergoing physiotherapy at the hospital.

