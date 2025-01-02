Kuwait's Namaa Charity Delivers Winter Necessities To Palestinians
1/2/2025 10:05:11 AM
RAMALLAH, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait charity Namaa of the Social Reform Society has distributed winter necessities to 1,140 Palestinians in need.
Abdulaziz Al-Kandari said in a statement to KUNA on Thursday that the delivered aid included carpets, blankets and mattresses, water tanks, heaters to 325 families; in addition, hygiene material parcels to 125 families, thus the total number of the beneficiaries reached 13,070.
He affirmed keenness on maintaining "the fruitful partnership" with the societies, accredited by the State of Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (end)
