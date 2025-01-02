Trump's Return Sparks Debate: Impact On Pakistan's Foreign Policy And Imran Khan's Case

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The relationship between Pakistan and the United States has historically seen fluctuations, yet American presidential always draw significant attention in Pakistan. This is due to the global influence of U.S. policies.



The recent U.S. elections held on November 5 were no exception, with Pakistani leaders, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), particularly attentive.



Former Prime Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, has been a focal point for PTI's interest, as analysts speculate about a potential shift in U.S. stance towards his release under President Trump's administration.

Just days before the election, on November 2, senior PTI leader Latif Khosa expressed optimism about Trump's victory facilitating Khan's release. Following Trump's win, discussions intensified in Pakistan regarding the possibility of U.S. pressure on human rights issues, including Khan's imprisonment.



Adding fuel to this speculation was Trump's appointment of Richard Grenell as a special envoy on December 15, who subsequently tweeted in favor of Khan's release. However, Grenell's sudden silence after December 25 raised questions about the U.S. administration's future stance on Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain Syed, a senior politician and head of the Pakistan-China Institute, highlighted the likelihood of political pressure from the Trump administration for Khan's release. He also speculated that Trump's foreign policy might include pressuring Pakistan to recognize Israel, mirroring potential Middle Eastern alignments.

Kamran Yousaf, an anchorperson and international affairs expert, argued that Pakistan might not be a priority for Trump, given the changed dynamics since the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. However, he acknowledged that unforeseen crises might prompt U.S. engagement, posing both opportunities and challenges for Pakistan.

Professor Tahir Malik from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) emphasized Trump's unorthodox approach to diplomacy, which could lead to unpredictable outcomes. While he downplayed any immediate impacts on Pakistan, he noted the potential for unconventional challenges.

Dr. Minhas Majid Marwat, Chairperson of the Department of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, reflected on past instances of U.S. pressure during Trump's tenure. She noted that while historical trends suggest the possibility of renewed pressure, factors like the U.S. Congress could moderate its intensity.

Dr. Murad Ali from the University of Malakand highlighted the potential impact of U.S.-China tensions on Pakistan. While Trump previously fostered strong ties with India, Pakistan might face strategic challenges amid ongoing U.S.-China rivalries.

Pakistan's foreign policy experts agree that balancing relations with both the U.S. and China is crucial. Kamran Yousaf stressed the economic advantages of maintaining ties with the U.S., particularly through international financial institutions like the IMF. Meanwhile, strategic alignment with China offers critical support on regional and global platforms.

Dr. Murad Ali warned of the challenges Pakistan would face if forced to choose between the two powers. Maintaining equilibrium in these relationships remains a significant task for Pakistan's policymakers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement alleging U.S. interest in Pakistan's nuclear program under the guise of Khan's case was met with mixed reactions. While analysts like Mushahid Hussain Syed and Kamran Yousaf acknowledged longstanding Western discomfort with Pakistan's nuclear capabilities, they viewed the issue as independent of Khan's political trajectory.

Pakistan faces a challenging path in balancing its foreign policy amid shifting global dynamics. While Trump's presidency may bring new pressures, experts agree that Pakistan's interests lie in maintaining strategic partnerships with both the U.S. and China. A balanced approach will be key to navigating these geopolitical complexities while safeguarding national sovereignty and economic stability.