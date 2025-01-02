REUTERS AND GANNETT LAUNCH BUNDLE CONTENT OFFERING

Feeds of ready-to-publish content including images, text and available to companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reuters and Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI )

today announced an agreement to provide media brands and publishers with a unique offering that includes ready-to-publish local, regional, state, national and international multimedia news and content. The new offering will combine Reuters extensive national and international coverage with Gannett's USA TODAY coverage of local news from more than 200 publications across the country. This enables media companies to focus their efforts on the stories that matter most to their communities, while relying on Reuters and the USA TODAY Network for relevant content including breaking news, entertainment, sports and lifestyle coverage.

This collaboration offers an innovative product that addresses the evolving needs of media brands leveraging USA TODAY Network's extensive national reach and Reuters unparalleled national and international coverage. The collaboration delivers an unbiased and impartial news offering from Reuters, with USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network's extensive coverage on diverse topics from local communities, delivered in a single news feed.

"In today's rapidly changing media landscape, local newsrooms are often faced with stretched resources. This synergy of two trusted brands provides a cost-effective solution that frees up valuable resources for local news outlets," said Alphonse Hardel, Head of Reuters News Agency. "As we continue to invest in our U.S. news offering, including appointing Sally Buzbee as U.S. and Canada news editor, this collaboration with Gannett will ensure U.S. publishers have access to flexible, cost-effective solutions, allowing them to focus on what they do best – understanding their audiences and developing the stories that are most relevant and impactful."

"Gannett has been empowering local newsrooms across the USA TODAY Network with our trusted content and journalism for decades. This collaboration gives other local bureaus and media companies access to reliable news and information, proven to drive digital audience, with an array of content from national politics and local breaking news to best-in-class sports and entertainment coverage," said Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media Chief Content Officer. "The Reuters-USA TODAY Network collaboration provides a compelling local and global offering. This bundle delivers a known market need, at a reasonable price that doesn't require a costly membership. We aim to enable brands to allocate resources to cover the stories that matter most in their respective markets."

The Reuters-USA TODAY Network bundle offering will be available to media companies during the first quarter of 2025 via Reuters API and award-winning content platform Reuters Connect, ensuring content gets to customers' newsrooms seamlessly. Interested newsrooms should contact Reuters News Agency here for more information.

ABOUT REUTERS

Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the leading global provider of business, financial and world news, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Leveraging industry expertise and cutting-edge technology and tools, Reuters global team of trusted journalists delivers fast, accurate and fact-based news, insight and analysis to financial market professionals exclusively via LSEG products, to the world's media organizations and to professionals via industry events and Reuters. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. For more information, visit Reuters.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc.

(NYSE: GCI ) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve. Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY , and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest , a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ , uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures , our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races.

