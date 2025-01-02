Malaysia Data Center Market Report 2024-2028: Demand Planning And Expansion By Hyperscalers, Coupled With Demand Among SMES Fueling Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center in Malaysia 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center market in Malaysia is forecasted to grow by USD 4.54 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.22%

The market is driven by demand planning and expansion by hyperscalers, digital transformation initiatives and efforts, and growing demand among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES).

The report on the data center market in malaysia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This study identifies the a shift toward large data center facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the data center market in Malaysia growth during the next few years. Also, focus on sustainable and clean sources of energy and emergence of edge facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center market in Malaysia vendors. Also, the data center market in Malaysia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Data Center Market in Malaysia Competitor Landscape



Alphabet Inc.

Inc.

Bridge Data Centres

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Eaton Corp plc

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

GDS Holdings Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Legrand SA

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NEC Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

Schneider Electric SE Vertiv Holdings Co.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Competitive Analysis

12 Appendix

