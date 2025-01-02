4 Construction Firm Employees Injured In Attack On Bus By 'Masked Men' In J&K's Ramban
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four employees of a construction company suffered minor injuries in an attack on a bus that was carrying them to a project site in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, leading to the detention of eight people who are being interrogated, officials said.
The bus carrying the employees of the company to a tunnelling project site in Marog was intercepted at Seri in the evening by masked men, who boarded the vehicle and assaulted its occupants, the officials added.
On receiving the news, Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured people to a hospital. Four employees of the company were injured in the incident, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Kulbir Singh said eight people have been detained for questioning.
He added that the unidentified attackers allegedly beat up some of the employees of the construction firm.
He said the non-local employees need not worry.“We are here to provide them with a sense of security,” the SSP added.
Engineer Manoj Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, who was among the injured, said the masked men threatened them, asking why were they still working in Ramban when they should have left the area.
“Two people stopped our bus. Ten to 15 people then boarded the bus and started beating us up. Six or seven of us have been injured,” he added.
“We demand security and safety while working here,” he emphasised.
