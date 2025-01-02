Man Nabbed In Chernihiv For Glorifying Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was detained in Chernihiv over shouted words of support for the aggressor state during a moment of silence for the fallen soldiers.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National in Chernihiv region, Ukrinform saw.

“Today at 9:00 in Chernihiv, a traditional moment of silence was held in honor of the fallen defenders by the memorial stele with the participation of local authorities, military, and police officers. At that moment, a man who was passing by on a scooter chanted words of support for the aggressor state and made obscene remarks towards those present,” the post says.

It is noted that the police promptly identified and detained the perpetrator.

Court imprisons woman for tipping Russia on Army maneuvers

The offender turned out to be a 41-year-old local resident.

The police qualified the case as justification or denial of Russia's armed aggression and glorification of its participants. The culprit faces up to three years in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported, the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation detained a former employee of a Kherson pre-trial detention facility who, during the temporary occupation of Kherson by Russian troops, agreed to be a guard at a torture chamber.

Photo: Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region