CES 2025: Aurafit To Unveil G12 Smartwatch, The Ultimate Companion For A Connected, Active, And Healthy Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This all-in-one device supports five satellite navigation systems: BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS, ensuring precise and reliable positioning no matter where the user is. The inclusion of a built-in compass makes the G12 Smartwatch an indispensable companion for outdoor adventures, providing users with the confidence to explore new terrains. It supports over 150 sports modes, catering to various activities from running and cycling to yoga and swimming. This extensive range of modes ensures that users can optimize their training sessions and track their progress with ease. Additionally, with more than 100 cloud-based watch faces, users can customize their smartwatch to match their style and preferences.

AI functionalities are at the core of the G12 Smartwatch, offering an AI voice assistant, AI voice-activated watch faces, AI smart translation, AI voice notes, and AI art watch faces. These features transform the smartwatch into a powerful tool for managing daily tasks, staying connected, and expressing creativity. Whether setting reminders, taking notes, or translating languages on the go, the G12 Smartwatch enhances efficiency and organization in daily life.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Smart Care Technology Co., Ltd. (SMA), Aurafit has been a key player in the smart wearable industry for over a decade. The company boasts an expansive industrial park covering over 10,000 square meters and employs a strong team of over 600 professionals, with more than 20% dedicated to research and development. Aurafit has established itself as a leader in the field, offering a product line that includes smartwatches, smart headphones, and smart glasses, along with related accessories. With over 200 technology patents in health and sports recognition algorithms, Aurafit's products are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

As it continues to push the boundaries of innovation and redefine the future of smart wearables, Aurafit welcomes partners from the global smart wearable industry to visit its booth at LVCC South Hall 1, #30121, during CES 2025.

For more information, please visit: .

Media Contact: Chupeng Song, [email protected]

SOURCE Shenzhen Smart Care Technology Co., Ltd. (SMA)