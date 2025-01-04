J&K Hospitals Directed To Display Rates Of All Diagnostic Tests

Itoo chaired a comprehensive review meeting at Civil Secretariat here regarding performance and functioning of Health and Medical Education (HME) department in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts.

During the meeting, the Minister assessed medical infrastructure, human resources, medical supplies and equipment as well as emergency preparedness of each district. She also took detailed appraisal regarding functioning of PHCs, CHCs, SDHs and district hospitals of all these districts.

“Maximise accessibility of healthcare services in rural areas especially during winters,” Itoo said, while addressing the officers in the meeting. She called upon them for posting of specialists and adequate staff in PHCs and CHCs so that people get best medical care in their vicinity without moving to tertiary care hospitals.

The Minister also stressed upon the officers for enhancing the existing mobile health services for reaching out to remote areas more effectively.

While reviewing progress on ongoing projects in these districts, Sakeena Itoo impressed upon the officers for timely completion of these projects as they are vital for filling the gaps of progressive health care services for people. She further encouraged the officers to prioritise establishment of more diagnostic centers and specialty services at district hospitals in order to cater to the increasing health needs of the people and reduce burden on tertiary care hospitals.

While reviewing the status of Human Resource in health institutions of these districts, the Minister called upon the officers for timely filling of vacant posts to concerned recruiting agencies. She also directed for cancellation of attachments of all doctors and specialists for better health care services in these facilities.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of transparency, accountability and efficient management of resources in ensuring smooth operation of healthcare facilities in these districts.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, ADC Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar, Principal Government Dental College Srinagar, Mission Director, NHM, CEO SHA, Director Coordination New GMCs, MD, JKMSCL, Project Director, AIDS Control Society, Medical Superintendents, CMOs of concerned district and other senior officers of health and medical education department attended the meeting

