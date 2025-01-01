The Goodyear Blimp Celebrates 100 Years In The Sky With A 100+ City Tour And Passenger Flight Giveaway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Goodyear Blimp has been woven into the fabric of America for a century through countless cultural moments and historic events. Starting with the blimp Pilgrim in 1925, Goodyear Blimps have served as a public relations vehicle to drive brand awareness for the company and delight fans in communities across the country.

Through the years, the blimp has appeared at marquee events, from the to the first Super Bowl, been featured in famous songs, movies and television shows, generated millions of dollars for charities and communities, and even aided the U.S. Military effort during WWII. To continue making its mark on history, Goodyear will this year fly to more

destinations and events across the globe.



100+ Stop Aerial Tour: New Cities, New Events

In celebration of its centennial year, in 2025, the Goodyear Blimp will be making appearances in bigger ways than ever before, flying through more than 100 cities across North America and Europe. Aerial appearances at the biggest matchups in sports – and first-time appearances at music and other cultural festivals will give even more fans a chance to see the famous airship firsthand. Fans can look for the blimp's next appearance and keep up with the latest blimp news on Goodyearblimp .

The celebrations kick off today as the Goodyear Blimp returns to the Rose Bowl Stadium to announce the significant milestone at the 111th annual Rose Bowl game, an event that also marks the 70th anniversary of aerial coverage, a concept the Goodyear Blimp pioneered over the stadium in 1955.

Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Fly

While the popular airship has been witnessed by millions of people around the world from the ground, each year, only 0.0006% of Americans can say they have flown in the Goodyear Blimp. For the first time ever, this year, Goodyear will be giving three lucky U.S. fans a chance to join this exclusive club and win a flight on the Goodyear Blimp with the "Buy for a Chance to Fly" sweepstakes.

Each fan will win a blimp flight certificate for two passengers redeemable at any of Goodyear's three U.S. airship bases (Carson, California; Pompano Beach, Florida or Akron, Ohio) along with a $3,000 voucher for travel and accommodations. From Jan. 1 through April 10, 2025, fans interested in winning a flight are encouraged to purchase tires on Goodyear or through Goodyear's Auto Service or Just Tires network and enter the sweepstakes via a form on Goodyear (no purchase necessary, terms and conditions apply).*

"The Goodyear Blimp is an enduring symbol of both nostalgia and innovation for fans around the world. With its century-long history and unique ability to instill a sense of wonder in those who experience it – whether from on the ground or in the air, the blimp gives Goodyear a way to connect with the public in a way no other tire company can match," said Mark Stewart, CEO and President of Goodyear.

Goodyear recognizes June 3, 2025, which marks 100 years since the inagural flight of its first branded blimp Pilgrim, as the official date of the blimp's 100th anniversary. Goodyear Blimp fans can participate in this exciting milestone by donning the newest line of blimp merchandise and stay up to date on the latest celebratory activities by following the Goodyear Blimp on social media and visiting Goodyearblimp .



For images of the blimp throughout history, details about its milestone moments and more information about the 100th anniversary celebrations, please see the Blimp 100th Anniversary press kit and media gallery .

*No purchase necessary. One entry per person. Official Rules available at Goodyear .

