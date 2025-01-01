Double Murder In Nagpur: Engineering Student Strangles Mother, Stabs Father After Differences Over Career

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Maharashtra's Nagpur, a shocking incident came to light on Wednesday. A 25-year-old engineering student allegedly murdered his parents, following differences between them over his education and career, reported PTI.

The accused identified as Utkarsh Dhakhole, committed the gruesome murder on December 26 at his parent's residence in Kapil Nagar area of the city. Authorities were first alerted about the double murder case after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police- Zone V (DCP) Niketan Kadam said the accused was arrested and confessed to the killing after decomposed bodies of his parents were recovered. The victims were identified as 55-year-old Liladhar Dhakhole and his 50-year-old wife Aruna.

How Nagpur double murder case took place?

"Utkarsh allegedly strangled his mother, a teacher, around noon on December 26 and later stabbed his father , a technician at a power plant and social worker, to death when he returned home around 5 pm. He then left the bodies there," PTI quoted the police official as saying.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the motive seems to be a dispute over Utkarsh's struggling academic record and career. The official added, "Utkarsh failed to clear several subjects during his engineering course. His parents, therefore, wanted him to quit engineering and choose something else. However, he was against their suggestion.

To erase suspicion, Utkarsh Dhakhole took his college-going sister, who was unaware about her parent's murder, to their uncle's residence and began living with them. Furthermore, to conceal his wrongdoing, he lied to his relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru for a few days. He false narrative suggested that his parents were on a meditation programme in Karnataka's capital.

Niketan Kadam said,“He falsely told the relatives that his parents had gone to Bengaluru to take part in a meditation programme for a few days. Along with his sister, Utkarsh also stayed at his uncle's place.”

