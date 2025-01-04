FSB charges Russian male with treason for Ukraine

(MENAFN) A 41-year-old Russian man has been detained by the Security Service (FSB) on charges of treason for allegedly photographing energy infrastructure in the Moscow Region and sending the images to Ukrainian authorities. According to the FSB, the man was acting under instructions from a handler in Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), who had promised him financial compensation for the information. The two communicated via the Telegram messaging app.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and a criminal case has been initiated against him. This arrest comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code, which include tougher penalties for participation in armed rebellion, with life imprisonment for organizers, and extended sentences for those aiding enemy forces or undermining national security. The new amendments also target foreign nationals and stateless individuals with up to 15 years in prison for activities that threaten Russia’s security.



