US Senator strongly criticizes Biden’s USD1.25 billion arms bundle for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Utah Senator Mike Lee has sharply criticized the Biden administration’s proposed $1.25 billion arms package for Ukraine, accusing it of being "money laundering."

Lee, a Republican, took to X on Sunday to express his opposition, commenting on an Associated Press report about the package. "Please no more money to Ukraine. There’s only so much they can launder," he wrote, sharing an image of the Ukrainian flag with the phrase "Universal symbol for money laundering" added.

The arms package is expected to include a variety of munitions, such as missiles for NASAMS and HAWK anti-aircraft systems, Stinger MANPAD missiles, and artillery shells in 155mm and 105mm calibers, according to unnamed U.S. officials. This package is seen as part of the Biden administration’s effort to provide substantial military aid to Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump assumes office on January 20. An official announcement is expected soon.

Senator Lee has been a vocal critic of U.S. military support for Ukraine, intensifying his criticism after Trump’s election victory. He previously accused the outgoing administration of trying to sabotage Trump’s potential peace negotiations. In late November, Lee warned that Congress should not allow Biden to push through more Ukraine-related funding that could hinder peace efforts.

Republican critics of the administration have raised concerns over continued, unrestricted military aid and spending without significant reforms. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has promised to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict within 24 hours if elected, signaling a shift in U.S. policy toward the war.



