(MENAFN) Pro-European demonstrators took to the streets of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, to protest the inauguration of the country's new president, Mikhail Kavelashvili, a former football player for Manchester City. Kavelashvili, representing the People’s Party within the ruling Georgian Dream coalition, officially assumed the ceremonial presidency on Sunday. In his speech, he emphasized Georgia's commitment to peace, echoing the values of the Georgian people.

The presidency, which was previously elected by the public, was recently switched to a parliamentary vote, and Kavelashvili was selected by MPs earlier this month. Despite the ceremonial nature of the role, Kavelashvili's appointment has sparked significant opposition from pro-Western factions. Hundreds of protesters, waving EU, NATO, and US flags, gathered outside the parliament, holding up red cards—symbolic of the harshest punishment in football, where a player is sent off the field.

The rally took place under a heavy police presence and remained largely peaceful, though minor scuffles broke out between pro-EU demonstrators and government supporters. Kavelashvili, a former footballer, represented Georgia in 46 national team matches and also played for clubs in Russia and Switzerland.

The protests were fueled by dissatisfaction with the ruling party's actions, including the suspension of EU accession talks. This follows weeks of unrest in Georgia since late October when the opposition contested the results of a parliamentary election, which saw the Georgian Dream party's victory. Tensions escalated earlier this month after violent clashes between police and demonstrators, leading to hundreds of arrests.

In a related event, outgoing president Salome Zourabichvili, a pro-Western figure, left the presidential palace, reiterating her rejection of the election results and demanding a rerun.



