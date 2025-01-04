Ukraine possibly to consent non-NATO security insurances

(MENAFN) Ukraine's primary goal at the moment is securing meaningful security guarantees, even if these do not involve membership, according to Andrey Melnik, Ukraine's newly-appointed ambassador to the United Nations. In an interview with Germany’s Berliner Morgenpost, Melnik emphasized that while NATO membership remains a possibility, the urgent priority for Ukraine is obtaining binding security guarantees, going beyond the promises offered in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which saw Ukraine relinquish its nuclear arsenal in exchange for assurances from the US, UK, and Russia.

Melnik stated that any security arrangements must include concrete military support commitments, outlining that such guarantees should be clear about the kind of military aid Ukraine would receive in case of another Russian attack. These could be bilateral or multilateral agreements, but they must be legally binding under international law. He even suggested these guarantees might be part of a broader peace agreement with Russia.

Melnik also dismissed concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump might scale back or end military aid to Ukraine, agreeing that European NATO members should take a more prominent role in Ukraine’s defense. He urged Germany, which has recently reduced its defense aid budget to Ukraine, to bolster its military support, particularly with long-range Taurus missiles. He expressed hope that the incoming German government would stabilize and maintain military assistance to Ukraine.

Reflecting on his time as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Melnik criticized the reduction in defense aid funds and reiterated his country’s demands for more substantial military assistance.



