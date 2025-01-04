Evolutionary scientists uncover evidence that Indian elephants experienced significant population bottleneck nearly 2,000 years ago

(MENAFN) Evolutionary scientists have uncovered evidence that Indian elephants experienced a significant population bottleneck nearly 2,000 years ago, lasting for around 1,500 years. This dramatic decline in numbers wasn't caused by environmental factors, migration, or disease but was largely a result of warfare. Elephants, used extensively in ancient Indian battles, were key players in the region's military strategies. Even Alexander the Great was forced to halt his eastward expansion due to the formidable presence of elephant armies.

Historical sources indicate that elephants were deployed in warfare in India long before the Mauryan period (321–185 BCE) and continued to be used in battle until just before the rise of the Mughal Empire. King Chandragupta Maurya, for instance, is believed to have had between 3,000 and 6,000 elephants at his disposal. Male elephants were captured at a young age, often dying in captivity or in battle, contributing to the decline of the population.

Ecologist Raman Sukumar from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) suggests that population bottlenecks, where numbers drastically drop, are a recurring theme in elephant history. Molecular ecologist Uma Ramakrishnan agrees, adding that while an epidemic could be a factor, warfare is a more likely cause.

Despite the hardships, elephant numbers gradually recovered due to favorable climate conditions, high birth rates, and a reduction in death rates. Ancient Indian art, such as sculptures at the Channakeshava Temple in Karnataka, illustrates the use of war elephants as part of a fourfold army, known as chaturanga bala, which included infantry, cavalry, foot soldiers, and chariotry.

In his book The Story of Asia’s Elephants, Sukumar highlights the importance of elephants in the famous battle of Hydaspes between Alexander and the Indian King Puru, where more than 80 elephants were part of Puru’s army. Though Alexander's forces won, the sight of more powerful elephant armies to the east led him to abandon his invasion of India. Sukumar argues that elephants played a critical role in Alexander's decision to halt his campaign.

Historically, the use of elephants in war faded in the Mediterranean world, where Romans utilized captured elephants more for public entertainment than warfare. However, the tradition of war elephants continued in India, with notable figures like Hannibal and King Kavantissa of Sri Lanka employing the mighty creatures in battle.

A study led by Sukumar and his colleagues recently uncovered genetic signatures pointing to a population bottleneck in Indian elephants around 2,000 years ago. Using advanced statistical methods to analyze over 30 elephant genomes across India, the researchers suggest that large-scale elephant capture for military purposes may have been responsible for this decline, marking the first genetic evidence of such a bottleneck in historical time.



