(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has expressed astonishment at the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) strict dress code, which led to Norwegian champion withdrawing from the World Rapid and Blitz Championship. Carlsen left the in protest after being disqualified for wearing jeans, which the event’s regulations prohibit. Lavrov pointed out the irony that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regularly disregards formal dress codes by wearing military-style attire at international events.

In an interview with Kommersant newspaper, Lavrov said, “It’s surprising, even shocking, that Magnus Carlsen was essentially kicked out for wearing jeans,” acknowledging his interest in chess but not being a player himself. He humorously suggested that if FIDE were to enforce its dress code more broadly, it should start by addressing Zelensky’s own attire, which often consists of cargo pants, hoodies, and jackets since the war with Russia began in 2022.

The controversy surrounding Carlsen’s disqualification unfolded after he was fined $200 and told to change his jeans, which violated FIDE’s long-standing dress code. Despite being given the opportunity to change, Carlsen refused and walked away from the competition. Another player, Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, was also fined for wearing sports shoes but complied with the request to change.

Carlsen, who is known for his defiant attitude toward the chess federation, explained that he hadn’t considered his jeans to be a problem before being told to change. He later explained that the issue had become one of principle, stating that he was too old to be overly concerned about such matters.



MENAFN04012025000045015687ID1109054363