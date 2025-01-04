Crashed Azerbaijani aircraft struck from ground

(MENAFN) A passenger jet that crashed in Kazakhstan earlier this week was reportedly struck from the ground near the Russian city of Grozny, according to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The Embraer 190, operating as Azerbaijan flight J2-8243, was en route from Baku to Grozny when it was diverted to Kazakhstan and crashed on Wednesday, killing 38 of the 67 people aboard.

In an interview with state broadcaster AzTV, Aliyev stated that the plane was "damaged from the outside" while near Grozny, and nearly lost control. He further claimed that electronic warfare equipment had made the aircraft uncontrollable, and that the tail section was severely damaged by ground-based fire.

Although Aliyev said the full details of the crash would be revealed once flight recorder data is analyzed, he insisted that the initial findings were credible and based on facts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Aliyev on Saturday, apologizing for the incident, which he attributed to a Ukrainian drone attack in Russian airspace. At the time of the crash, the region, including Grozny, was reportedly under attack by Ukrainian drones, with Russian air defenses responding to the threat.

Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the crash to investigate potential violations of air traffic safety regulations, with both civilian and military specialists being questioned. Putin and Aliyev continued their discussions on the matter during a phone call on Sunday.



