Wayanad Landslide: Kerala Govt To Set-Up Townships, Announces Rehabilitation Project

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Kerala has announced plans to form two separate townships to rehabilitate people affected by the devastating Wayanad landslides. More than 200 people had been killed in July 2024 as multiple landslides struck Kerala during the monsoon season. The Central government had recently deemed it a disaster of“severe nature” - recognising its intensity and impact for all practical purposes.



“It's difficult to find land in Wayanad to rehabilitate all of them who lost their homes. Rehabilitation will be also about restoring their livelihood. The townships will be built at Elstone Estate and Nedumpala Estate. 5% of the land will be given in the Elstone tea estate and 10% will be allotted in the Nedumbala estate,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Details outlined by the CM indicate that the two townships will include all basic amenities - including Markets, educational institutions, hospitals, and recreational centres. Vijayan said the final list of beneficiaries will be determined by January 25.

| Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad poll victory challenged by BJP candidate Navya Haridas

Vijayan also assured that the projects - located on plantation estates in Kalpetta and Kottappady - would be completed in a time-bound manner. He also noted that rehabilitation does not mean the simple construction of a house but also all efforts to provide a livelihood to the survivors. The CM said all individuals who came forward to lend a helping hand would be made part of the project in a coordinated manner.

A microplan survey was also carried out to ensure them livelihood means in various sectors, including agriculture, animal husbandry, micro-entrepreneurship and so on. The CM said the ownership of their land in landslide-hit areas would continue to be vested in them even after even after being rehabilitated to the townships.

There would be a three-tier system in place to implement the project and a chief minister-headed panel would oversee it. Those survivors who would like to stay outside the township would be given ₹15 lakh each.

| Kerala tribal woman's body carried in auto-rickshaw in Wayanad

(With inputs from agencies)