India Unveils Draft Policy For Unified National Agricultural Market

The Indian has released a comprehensive draft policy framework to establish a unified national for agricultural produce, aiming to address long-standing challenges in agri-trade.



This move comes nearly three years after the repeal of laws following nationwide protests.

The draft, prepared under the chairmanship of Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, Additional Secretary (Marketing) in the of Agriculture, suggests transformative reforms to harmonise agricultural marketing practices across states.



Key recommendations include a single licensing system, establishment of private wholesale markets, and enabling direct procurement from farm-gates by processors, exporters, and bulk buyers.

Notably, the draft proposes declaring warehouses, silos, and cold storage facilities as“deemed markets,” allowing private e-trading platforms, and introducing a single market fee applicable state-wide.



It also highlights the importance of rationalising market fees and commission charges to reduce financial burdens on farmers and traders.

Aiming for a seamless national agricultural market, the draft emphasises forming an "Empowered Agricultural Marketing Reform Committee" comprising state ministers, modeled after the GST Council.



This committee, supported by a permanent secretariat, would promote consensus-building among states for uniform reforms, including a potential national law for agricultural marketing and standardised market fees.

Digital infrastructure features prominently in the policy, with a focus on blockchain, AI, and machine learning technologies to enhance supply chain efficiency.



The proposed Digital Marketing Portal, an advanced version of the existing e-NAM platform, would integrate supply chains, reduce transaction costs, and ensure transparency in market processes.

The policy aims to empower farmers by creating a vibrant marketing ecosystem, enabling them to access markets of their choice and secure better prices for their produce.



It also suggests reciprocity of trading licenses across states, deregulation of perishables outside market yards, and fee exemptions for direct farmer sales and inter-state trade.

The draft has been opened for stakeholder feedback to refine its provisions further, signaling a significant step toward market unification and improving ease of doing agri-business in India.

