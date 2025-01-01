Qatar Tourism Marks Several Milestones In 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar concluded 2024 with remarkable milestones, showcasing its growing influence and prominence in the global tourism landscape. The year concluded with an impressive final tally of 5,076,640 visitors, reflecting an impressive 25% increase from 2023's 4,046,281 visitors. December alone turned in strongly with 594,079 visitors, a 14.6% rise from the previous year. The growth was driven by an additional 48,000 air travellers and 35,000 land visitors, offsetting a minor decline of 7,000 compared to 2023. Visitor numbers in December also surged by 74,000 compared to November 2024.

Qatar's hospitality sector achieved a new record, surpassing 10mn room nights for the first time. As of 30 December 2024, the figure stood at 10mn room nights, with the final tally expected to be bolstered by an additional 35,000 room nights on Dec 31.

Visitor demographics revealed a diverse appeal, with GCC nationals accounting for 41% of visitors and the remaining 59% coming from key international markets. Top five countries include Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

Qatar's commitment to innovation and excellence was recognised with three prestigious awards: the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, the Gold Award for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet), and the Silver Award for Best Web Platform at the Mena Digital Awards. Visit Qatar also won the 'Enterprise AI Tech Awards' in the Best Use Case of Gen AI 2024 category for its Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot and Trip Planner. The AI-powered Trip Concierge, available on the Visit Qatar website and app, provides personalised itineraries and insights in over 50 languages.

The Visit Qatar app was honoured for its user-centric features, including the unified profile and Visit Qatar Pass, which offers up to 50% savings on experiences. These features have made the app an indispensable tool for travellers exploring Qatar. Additionally, the Qatar Tourism

Qatar's culinary scene reached new heights with the debut of the Michelin Guide in the country. This milestone affirmed Qatar's status as a global dining destination, with two restaurants earning one MICHELIN star, four receiving a Bib Gourmand, and 33 being Michelin-selected.

The year also saw Qatar Tourism actively participate in renowned international conferences, including the EU-GCC Business Forum, IBTM World in Spain, Web Summit in Lisbon, and World Travel Market in London.

HE Saad bin Ali al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar said:“Surpassing five million visitors in 2024 is a landmark achievement that underscores Qatar's evolution into one of the world's premier family-friendly destinations. As we look ahead, we remain committed to enhancing the visitor experience and achieving our ambitious targets of tripling visitor numbers and significantly increasing tourism's contribution to GDP by 2030.”

Abdulaziz Ali al-Mawlawi, chief executive officer, Visit Qatar added:“This year's accomplishments represent the collective efforts of all stakeholders in positioning Qatar as a global tourism leader. From hosting world-class business events and cultural festivals to launching innovative initiatives and campaigns, we have significantly enhanced our tourism offering.”

