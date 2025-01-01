Awqaf Opens New Mosque At Al Rashida

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Mosques, has opened a new mosque at Al Rashida Area where it spreads over an area of 7,694sq m. The mosque can accommodate 300 male and female worshipers, according to an official statement from Awqaf.



The opening comes within Awqaf's plan to expand the number of mosques in all regions of the country, keeping pace with urban and population growth, which is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.



With number MS M.S. 661, the mosque has a main prayer hall with space for 300 worshippers. The mosque also includes a spacious ablution place in addition to a large number of public parking lots, several of which are allocated to persons with disabilities. The entrances and exits of the mosque are disability-friendly. The mosque also has a tall minaret.



The Department of Engineering Affairs is concerned with fulfilling the needs of the regions in the country for mosques and prayer grounds while providing temporary mosques and supervising their preservation as well as preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences. These are in coordination with the competent authorities.



For mosque designs, the department takes into account the requirements of different areas along with the guidelines for green and sustainable buildings and preserving the aesthetics of heritage in designs that reflect the authenticity of Qatari and Islamic heritage by the highest standards.



The ministry's plans to build mosques also take into account the population density map along with engineering, architectural specifications and the heritage aspect within the framework of caring for the mosques to perform worship and to serve the worshippers.



Awqaf's website provides the facility to search for mosque locations geographically, according to the global navigation system, through accurate and specific maps that facilitate access to mosque locations in all cities across the country.

