From Backing Protesting Farmers To Meeting PM Modi: Diljit Dosanjh's 'Fantastic Start To 2025'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, known for enamoring the audience with his singing and acting skills, on Wednesday met Prime Narendra Modi, during which he was seen sharing some candid moments with the PM, who praised his journey from being a countryside lad to a widely-acclaimed icon.

In a shared by Diljit on X, the energetic entertainer is seen greeting PM Modi with a bouquet of flowers, with the Prime Minister welcoming him, saying "Sat Shri Akal Ji". The of Diljit's superhit musical number "Born to Shine" in the background brings an added essence to the moment in the video.

Taking to X, PM Modi also shared pictures of his meeting with the Punjabi superstar. He wrote: "A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He's truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more..."

On his part, Diljit wrote: "A fantastic start to 2025! A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things including music of course!"

In the video, the Prime Minister, praising Diljit, says: "When an Indian youth from the countryside gets fame in the world, it feels nice." Diljit acknowledges the words of appreciation by PM Modi with folded hands.

PM Modi further said: "Your family has named you Diljit... and you just go on to win over the people."

To this, Diljit said: "I used to read that India is Great... and only when I travelled across the country, I realised why this country is great." His words made the Prime Minister smile, and he said: "The vastness of India is indeed a strength. We are a vibrant society."

Diljit, in the video, can also be heard describing Yoga as a magic to which PM Modi says: "The one who has experienced Yoga is actually aware of its power."

The Punjabi superstar also recalled the moments when PM Modi paid an emotional tribute to river Ganga and drew a reference to the mother-son relationship, saying he felt overwhelmed by that.

He also sang a few lines in Punjabi, making a soulful mention of Guru Nanak, to which the Prime Minister tapped the table as Diljit was singing.

Diljit Dosanjh, with a millions' fan following, also appears as a polarising figure to certain sections due to his support for the farmers' protests.

Many times, he faced trolling due to his personal views, with some even questioning his integrity and loyalty towards India.

Diljit's meeting with Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday against these backdrops assume significance from a socio-political perspective, as those critical of him might be left wondering how someone being vocal about debatable topics could be appreciative of the PM.