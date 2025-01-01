Chinese Engineer Killed In Machinery Accident At Nowshera Factory

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A tragic incident occurred in Nowshera's Misri Banda area, where a Chinese engineer, Gao Xin Gao, lost his life after becoming trapped in machinery while on duty.

According to reports, the engineer sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them instantly, leaving no opportunity for to a hospital.

Authorities confirmed that all necessary formalities were completed, and the deceased's body was transferred to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad.

Also Read: Nomads Protest Brutal Killing in Kurram:“We Are Wanderers, Not Part of Tribal Conflicts

The incident took place at the ZRK factory in Nowshera, where 39 Chinese nationals, including the deceased, were employed.

In a separate incident, a law student from Dir, identified as Ziauddin, was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at Peshawar University.

Police stated that the student's body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. Before the incident, he allegedly left a letter addressed to his father.

Authorities have begun an investigation, examining various angles to uncover the facts behind the incident.