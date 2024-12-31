West Ham’S Antonio Discharged From Hospital Following A Car Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Dec 31 (IANS) West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has been discharged from the hospital after spending three weeks in the hospital following a serious car accident. Antonio had undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following the accident on December 7 in Epping, Essex, and was taken to a central London hospital. Photos of the car had flooded online, raising concern for Antonio's state.

Following a swift response by the National Services and Air Ambulances UK, Antonio, who was stuck in the car, was released from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. The East London-based club has raised up to 60,000 Pounds through charity to thank the NHS and Air Ambulance for their services.

“West Ham United will donate close to £60,000 to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK charities following an auction of match-worn items from their recent Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“The auction, which took place following Michail Antonio's road traffic accident, will see the proceeds equally split between the NHS and Air Ambulances UK Charity, the national charity supporting the lifesaving work of the UK's Air Ambulance charities,” read the statement by the club.

Antonio is West Ham's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League, with 68 goals in 268 league appearances.

“We are all grateful for the care that both the NHS and Air Ambulances UK have given to Michail during a challenging time for him and his family, and for what they continue to do every single day for people around the country.

“Pulling together during difficult times is what being a part of West Ham United is all about and on behalf of the team, I want to thank everyone for helping us to raise an incredible amount of money for two great causes,” said West Ham captain Jarred Bowen.

West Ham United's woes worsened, with Antonio already out, the club confirmed a significant blow to their season with the news that captain Jarrod Bowen has sustained a fractured foot. The injury occurred during the Hammers' 0-5 loss against Liverpool at London Stadium on Sunday.

Currently sitting in 13th place in the Premier League, West Ham must now navigate the demanding January fixtures without their key players.