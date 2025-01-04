Viral Video: 'Allahabad Me Doodh Bech Raha Hota...': Amitabh Bachchan's Funny Response Resurfaces

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Doctor, dancer, player, taxi driver, trader, or journalist: A 1991 Filmfare Awards captured the unfiltered responses of several stars to the question,“If they weren't an actor/actress, what would they be?”

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachan's hilarious response emerged as the key highlight of the video and garnered significant attention on social media. The Sholay answered the question and said,“ 'Allahabad me doodh bech raha hota (Would have been selling milk in Allahabad)”.

| Star-studded IPO: From BigB to SRK, how many celebs have invested in this IPO? Watch Amitabh Bachchan sharing his alternative career plans

The Instagram video, shared by Filmfare has garnered nearly 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. The footage captured the reaction of several Bollywood stars, directors, and singers, including Padmini Kolhapuri, Saroj Khan , Gulshan Grover, Jeetendra, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher etc.

Late actor Amrish Puri, famous as Mogambo from Mr India, said that he would have pursued his career in the government services if he wouldn't have become an actor. The video begins with Filmfar Awards 1991 hosts Neelam and Shekhar Kapoor. Other artists which were featured in the video are Raj Zutshi, Anu Aggarwal, Mansoor Khan, Archana, Aamir Khan , Shekhar Kapoor, etc.

Netizens react to the video

The video shared on Instagram received massive praise from social media users. Many hailed the elegance of the actors while responding to the question.

| Viral Video: Wildlife photographer captures royal walk of tiger

“I'm so glad to have come across this video [sic],” commented a user on the post.

“Look at the class of these artists! What elegance [sic]”

“They all seemed so genuine and good hearted. All of them spoke sooo well [sic]”