United Nations Urges Israel To Accelerate Withdrawal From Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations has called on Israeli forces to expedite their withdrawal from southern Lebanon and for the Lebanese to deploy in those areas.

This comes as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that Israeli incursions north of the Blue Line, which separates the two sides, continue, including "movements northward in the eastern sector" of its area of operations.

In a press briefing, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the United Nations, emphasized the need to utilize the newly established mechanism under the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon announced on November 27, as well as the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Lebanon, Haq stated that the UN and its partners continue to provide support to displaced persons and those returning to their areas in Lebanon following the ceasefire.

Under the ceasefire agreement announced last November, there are approximately 24 days remaining of the 60-day period during which Israel is expected to withdraw south of the Blue Line separating it from Lebanon, while Lebanese army and security forces deploy along the border.

MENAFN04012025000067011011ID1109054075