Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Why Gangapuri Maharaj, Chhotu Baba From Assam, Hasn't Bathed For 32 Years. He Says...

Mahakumbh Mela is set to start in a few days in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The 48-day festival is expected to draw millions of devotees and spiritual seekers. As devotees throng the site, a monk from Assam is becoming a centre of attraction. Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chhotu Baba, claims that he has not taken a bath for 32 years.



While speaking to news agency ANI, he said,“This is Milan Mela. Soul to soul should be connected and that's why I'm here.”

The 57-year-old , who is 3 feet 8 inches tall, shared the reason for not bathing in the past 32 years.“I do not take a bath because I have a wish which has not been fulfilled in the last 32 years." He also said that he would "not take a bath in the Ganga”.

Who is Gangapuri Maharaj?

Gangapuri Maharaj is from Assam's Kamakhya Peeth.

According to a report by Uttar Pradesh Times, this is the first time Chhotu Baba has visited Maha Kumbh Mela.

The report also mentioned that he is a Naga saint from Juna Akhara.

Chhotu Baba calls his short stature his biggest strength. He believes his height gives him a unique identity, helping him stand out from ordinary sadhus.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Maha Kumbh Mela comes after 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

The state government is expecting a staggering 40 crore devotees to take the holy dip and make the Maha Kumbh the largest religious gathering in the world.

The last Kumbh Mela, which was held in 2013, had attracted a record 10 crore people, generating a revenue of ₹12,000 crore and creating 650,000 jobs.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Snan dates

Maha Kumbh has a total of six baths , which consists of three royal baths (Shahi Snan), and three other baths: January 13, 2025: Paush Purnima, January 14, 2025: Makar Sankranti (First Shahi Snan), January 29, 2025: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan), February 3, 2025: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan), February 12, 2025: Maghi Purnima, February 26, 2025: Maha Shivratri (Final Snan).

Is Kumbh Mela and Maha Kumbh Mela different?

The main difference between Kumbh Mela and Maha Kumbh Mela is the location. Kumbh Mela takes place in four cities, while Maha Kumbh Mela always occurs in Prayagraj. Another difference is the frequency: the Kumbh Mela occurs every three years, while the Maha Kumbh takes place only once every 12 years.



