Golden Globe 2025: Nikki Glaser To Host Awards For First Time Should One Expect Jokes On Taylor Swift, It Ends With Us

For the first time, comedian and Nikki Glaser will host the annual Awards 2025, which is set to kick off Monday morning (IST). Ahead of the award show, Glaser has one request for the star-studded audience: "Don't take yourselves too seriously."

The 82nd ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount on January 5. Glaser will be the first solo woman to host the awards show, and this is going to be the biggest night of her career.

She kicked off her career in comedy at the age of 18. The comedian has been at the center of controversies in the past, including Tom Brady's roast, "body shaming" Taylor Swift, and more.

| Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch the first award show of new year

Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts – including recently for Tom Brady, who she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto.

Glaser told Yahoo Entertainment she'll absolutely be bringing the same energy to the Globes that she brought to the Tom Brady roast back in May.

Hosts usually roast celebrities in the audience at the Golden Globes However, Glaser doesn't think stars should fear her. "I'm not gonna go so hard that anyone's gonna be offended," she was quoted as saying.

Nikki Glaser made headlines in 2020 when her comments on popstar Taylor Swift from a past TV panel made it to the trailer of Lana Wilson's 2020 documentary Miss Americana.“She's too skinny; it bothers me,” Nikki had reportedly said.

But when asked if there "a world in which she [Swift] would come up in your monologue?" Glaser to Variety,“Not unless it's a very favourable way. She was at the Golden Globes last year - I would have loved for her to be in the audience this year. I'm hoping this turns into a gig that I can do multiple times, and I can perform for her, because I've watched her so many times.”

She said she'll follow last year's host Jo Koy, who was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.

Glaser cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special,“Someday You'll Die” for HBO, which dealt with everything from offering to pay for her friends' abortions to her darkest porn habits.

Don't expect any 'It Ends With Us' jokes

Nikki Glaser has decided to steer clear from joking about the 'It Ends With Us' behind-the-scenes this year.

"I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be," the comedian told Yahoo Entertainment.

| Are the BAFTAs the new Golden Globes?

"I also don't want to give his name any – I'm mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don't need to say it anymore." said Nikki Glaser as quoted by Deadline.

Her statement came after actress Blake Lively raised serious complaints against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of It Ends With Us. Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment, unprofessional behaviour and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.