Viral Video: Royal Walk Of Tiger Captured Through Wildlife Photographer's Lens, 'Truly A Showstopper'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Wildlife photographer Mohit Rai shared a memorable encounter with Rocket, a majestic male tiger from the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The Instagram Reel has gone viral . It got nearly 3 million views so far.

“Rocket, the majestic male tiger of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, truly lives up to his bold and regal appearance. At 4 years old, he is a massive and awe-inspiring presence, unlike any other tiger I have encountered,” Mohit wrote on Instagram.

| Viral Video: Beef on menu starts brawl in England, causes ₹2 lakh damage

“The moment I saw him, I was struck by his sheer size and distinct demeanor. His confident attitude, royal gait, commanding presence, and surprisingly friendly behavior set him apart from all others. For me, Rocket is truly a showstopper (sic),” he added.

During the sighting, Mohit and his team spent around 30-40 minutes observing Rocket as he roamed gracefully, played in the grass, and strolled easily along the road. The highlight of the experience was Rocket's head-on walk directly in front of their vehicle, a moment Mohit described as unforgettable.

| Video: Dr Titiyal, pioneer in live corneal surgery, gets emotional farewell

The viral video was captured handheld as the team maintained a respectful distance, moving slowly in their gypsy. Although the lack of stabilising equipment posed challenges, Mohit noted that the effort to process and stabilise the jerky footage was completely worth it to document such a special encounter.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, India's 45th tiger reserve under Project Tiger since 2008, is located in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. The reserve is known for its rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems, including high-sal forests, plantations, grasslands and water bodies.

| Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan's double role leaves fans excited

The reserve is home to over 127 animal species, 326 bird species and 2,100 flowering plants. Its jungles house endangered species such as the tiger, swamp deer, Bengal florican, hog deer and leopard.