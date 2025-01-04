German Foreign Minister's Historic Syria Visit Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Minister, made her first visit to Syria, meeting with Ahmad Al-Shar', the country's new leader. The visit was marked by significant events that gained wide coverage in international media.

Annalena Baerbock is the first German Foreign to visit Damascus in 12 years. She arrived in the city aboard a military aircraft, wearing a bulletproof vest, which drew attention from the media.

Videos of the German delegation's arrival in Damascus showed members wearing bulletproof vests. These visuals quickly circulated across social media platforms, sparking discussions and reactions.

The most controversial aspect of Baerbock's visit was her meeting with Ahmad Al-Shar'. During the meeting, Al-Shar' refused to shake hands with Baerbock, which German media described as a“political scandal.”

Footage from the meeting showed Baerbock extending her hand for a handshake, a customary diplomatic gesture, but Al-Shar' declined. This unusual act at such a high diplomatic level attracted significant attention in both international media and on social networks.

It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of Germany and France visited Damascus simultaneously on Friday, January 3, meeting with senior Syrian officials.

During her visit, Baerbock urged Syria's new leadership to avoid establishing what she referred to as an“Islamist government.” She emphasized that“Europe will not finance new Islamist structures.”

Annalena Baerbock's visit to Syria highlights the delicate and complex nature of diplomatic relations between Europe and Syria. While the trip sought to address critical issues, it also revealed underlying tensions and cultural differences.

The visit underscores the importance of mutual respect and understanding in international diplomacy. It remains to be seen how these discussions will shape future collaborations between European countries and Syria's new leadership.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram