Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Bandipora: Two Soldiers Dead, 3 Critically Injured

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jammu and Kashmir News: Tragedy struck in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Saturday, where two Indian lost their lives and three others sustained critical injuries following a serious road accident. According to officials, the incident occurred when an Army vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Emergency responders acted swiftly, rushing the soldiers to the district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, officials said.

| Indian Army shares video of soldiers braving bone-chilling Ladakh weather

Upon arrival at the hospital, two of the critically injured Indian Army soldiers were declared dead. The remaining four soldiers, who are in critical condition, are being transferred to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment., The Global Kashmir reported.

Further details on this incident were awaited.

WATCH VIDEO: Army perosnnel retrive the fallen vehicle

| Kargil war first informant Tashi Namgyal dies in Ladakh, Indian Army pays tribu

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport resumed after dense fog that had engulfed parts of Kashmir hit air traffic to and from the valley for several hours on Saturday, officials said.

Operations resumed after the morning's first flight landed at 11:13 am, they said.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir , including Srinagar, in the morning, resulting in poor visibility.

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero in many areas. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen.

| Mohali building collapse: 2 die as rescue operation by Army enters day 2 | Watch

On Friday, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius , 0.8 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -3.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, 3.6 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and -1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cold Wave is considered when the minimum temperature of a station is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for hilly regions, as per the IMD.

(With agency inputs)