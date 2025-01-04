Canon Showcases Comprehensive Hospitality Solutions At MEA Stakeholder Conference

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Canon Middle East recently demonstrated its extensive portfolio of print and design solutions tailored for the hospitality sector at the MEA Stakeholder in Dubai. The conference, a key gathering of hospitality decision-makers in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, provided the ideal for Canon to connect with owners, operators, developers, and consultants involved in hundreds of hotel projects across the region.

The GCC hospitality is poised for substantial growth, with a projected compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 percent from 2023 to 2028, according to a report by Alpen Capital, and Canon's comprehensive solutions are designed to support this expanding market.

Canon's presence at the conference underscored its commitment to providing full end-to-end print and document management, including archiving solutions, specifically designed for the hospitality industry. From high-volume print management for central reprographic departments (CRDs), where high-volume printing is essential for daily operations, to customized print applications and innovative interior décor solutions, Canon offers a comprehensive suite of services.

Ayman Ali, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East, stated:“In today's competitive hospitality landscape, creating a truly memorable guest experience is paramount. This requires meticulous attention to detail, from operational efficiency to personalized branding and bespoke design elements. Canon understands these complex needs and offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that empower hotels to not only meet but exceed guest expectations, driving loyalty and enhancing their brand reputation.”

Within its dedicated experience room, Canon showcased its Workspace Solutions, focusing on Managed Print Services (MPS) for CRDs and highlighting a case study video featuring Canon's successful print room implementation at both Atlantis The Palm and Atlantis The Royal. This example demonstrated the tangible value and efficiency Canon brings to high-volume printing environments typical of large hotels.

Attendees explored Canon's diverse range of customized print solutions designed to enhance guest experiences and hotel operations, including personalized welcome cards, menus, signage, training materials, promotional posters, and creative displays like backlit signage, vinyl stickers, and floor graphics. These applications, produced on various custom media, demonstrate Canon's commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the hospitality industry.

Further emphasizing its commitment to innovation and its position as a leading provider of design and décor solutions, Canon showcased its capabilities in producing wallpaper, canvas prints, tile prints, and printing on various surfaces, including doors, glass, furniture, and a variety of rigid materials. This highlighted Canon's ability to help hotels achieve distinctive and personalized interiors that enhance the guest experience.