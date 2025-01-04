Security Tightened After Mob Attack On SP’S Office In Manipur's Kangpokpi District

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 4 (IANS) After a mob attack on the office of the Superintendent of (SP) in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a huge contingent of security forces has been deployed in the mountainous district, officials said here on Saturday.

A police official in Imphal said that a large contingent of both central and state security forces including Manipur police commandos has been deployed in the Kangpokpi district headquarters and adjoining areas.

Protesting deployment of Central forces in the district, a mob accompanied by some armed men attacked the office of the SP in Kangpokpi district on Friday evening and the trouble continued till late in the night.

Various tribal organisations have been demanding withdrawal of the central forces from tribal inhabited areas accusing them of“biased action”.

A police statement said that a protest rally seeking withdrawal of the Central security forces, that was organised by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) on Friday evening, turned violent.

It said that the protesters attacked the SP's office by pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs.

“Security forces retaliated against the mob and resorted to the use of adequate force to disperse them and the situation was brought under control,” police said.

“In this incident, Manoj Prabhakar, SP Kangpokpi District, was injured and some vehicles were also damaged.

“The SP has received necessary medical treatment and is fine now and presently leading the joint security forces in tackling the situation,” the statement said.

Huge contingents of security forces have been deployed to tackle the situation which is now under control and being closely monitored.

District Magistrate, Kangpokpi, in an order asked the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) to closely monitor the situation, liaise with local law enforcement agencies, and ensure the safety and security of the residents under his jurisdiction.

The DM in his order to the SDM said,“In view of the prevailing law and order situation within your jurisdiction, it is imperative to maintain a close watch on the developments and to ensure prompt and effective administrative response as required.

“You are also instructed to refrain from leaving the headquarters without prior approval until further orders.”

Meanwhile, a police official said that the mob has been demanding removal of CRPF and BSF from Saibol village situated in Kangpokpi along the Imphal East district.

Several Kuki-Zo organisations have also been protesting against the alleged cane-charge on tribal women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.