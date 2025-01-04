Police Attacked With Stones In MP's Pithampur Amid Protests Over Disposal Of Toxic Waste From Union Carbide Factory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Police officials were pelted with stones on Friday amid efforts to incinerate several hundred tonnes of toxic waste in Madhya Pradesh . A mob of around 500-600 people had marched to the Ramky Enviro company premises in a bid to halt authorities from disposing of waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory. Two people also attempted self-immolation during demonstrations in several parts of the town amid a bandh call given by Pithampur Bachao Samiti.

Officials have since registered five separate cases in connection with the disruption of public peace. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning the assembly of five or more persons around Ramky Enviro company.

The Bhopal gas tragedy - considered the world's worst industrial disaster - took place in December 1984 and left thousands dead overnight. Twenty-seven tonnes of methyl isocyanate (used in the production of pesticides) had swept through the city of over two million people after one of the tanks storing the deadly chemical shattered its concrete casing.

Authorities began shifting 337 tonnes of waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory earlier this week - some 40 years after Bhopal gas tragedy. A group of 100 people have worked 30-minute shifts over several days to pack the highly toxic substances into 12 sealed container trucks. It was sent to the Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district for incineration.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Minister Mohan Yadav has decided to apprise the courts of the latest position on the issue and not proceed until further court orders.

“The state government stands firmly with the people. We will not allow any harm to the public. We will bring the matter before the court and proceed with any action only in compliance with the court's order," Yadav told reporters after chairing a meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)