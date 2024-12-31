Trophée Des Champions Winner's Trophy To Be On Display At City Center Doha Mall

Trophée Des Champions Winner's Trophy To Be On Display At City Center Doha Mall
Date
12/31/2024 7:14:49 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: With only a few days to go until the Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar kicks off, the match's Local Organising Committee (LOC) has invited the public to view the winner's trophy in Doha this week.
Fans wishing to view the Trophée des Champions can visit City Center Doha Mall from 6-10pm on January 3, where the trophy will be on display in the ground floor.
The match will see Ligue 1 McDonald's champions and French Cup winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Ligue 1 McDonald's runners-up AS Monaco on January 5, 7:30pm kickoff, at Stadium 974.
The first batch of tickets for the star-studded match have sold out, with a second batch now available online on starting from QR30. Disabled fans interested in acquiring accessible seats are asked to email [email protected] .
Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar is being organized by the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events and supported as a title sponsor by Visit Qatar, the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism.
