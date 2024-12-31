Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Holder For Lip Balm (BKC-274)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a holder that would enable you to carry lip balm in an attractive, practical, and effective manner," said an inventor, from Boston, Mass., "so I invented the CHAPSTICK KEYRING HOLDER. My design ensures lip balm is always accessible, and it helps prevent lost or misplaced lip balm."

The invention provides a convenient holder for lip balm. In doing so, it can be attached to a keychain, purse, handbag, backpack or other item. As a result, it ensures lip balm is easily accessible when needed. It also eliminates the need to search in a purse, pocket, bag, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-274, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED