Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What She 'Let Go Of' In 2024

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to welcome the new year with a clean slate. The actress recently shared a post on Instagram featuring a list of everything she's"let go of" over the course of the year.

In the post, she wrote,“My friend got me a numerology reading, and I learned I'm in nine years, which is a year of completions and endings. I had a few very strong lessons around completing certain things. I had a bunch of goodbyes this year. I had some revelations that led to the ends of things”, reports 'People' magazine.

She further mentioned,“The numerologist contextualized all of this for me, but this year was about learning to understand that it was a year of endings. And that sometimes those endings have been really painful and have come with big change and recalibrations. I've learned to loosen my grip on things and deeply learn to let go. And also to understand that everything is always happening for your highest good, even if it's super uncomfortable”.

As per 'People', her post contains a carousel of images, as well as an introductory video of the Sliding Doors star casually walking while wearing a blue and white dress and sunglasses.

The clip is labeled,“This year I let go of”, and is followed by eight things she's left behind in 2024. The first thing is“the phase of life where everyone is always under one roof", and features a photo of Paltrow and her kids, Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, dining together at a restaurant.

Other things include“our home,”“some very cherished colleagues,”“Los Angeles” and“a dog”, the latter of which Paltrow illustrated with a photo of herself lying next to her canine named Nero.